Gladstone's new pet rescue group takes different approach

FEEL THE EMBRACE: Betty Bridge, Judy Whicker and Kat Baldwin have started a new animal rescue group at Beecher. Matt Taylor GLA240718RESC

GLADSTONE pets won't be left out in the cold with a new rescue group now taking in helpless animals.

With the former president of RSPCA Judy Whicker at the reigns, The Gladstone Animal Rescue Group Inc launched this month.

It has already had four dogs successfully taken to foster homes.

While Gladstone has two rescue organisations already - including Anita's Angels and Team RSPCA Gladstone - The Gladstone Animal Rescue Group Inc is taking a different approach.

Group president Ms Whicker said the group had been brewing the idea for some time but decided to seriously put it together over the past six months.

"We wanted this rescue organisation to be a wholly local group run by local people where all the money stays in Gladstone," she said.

"Our goal is to help as many animals as possible to find loving and securer homes.

"We just wanted it to be a local group. RSPCA do a wonderful job but money that is raised by our group will stay in Gladstone."

Cat care coordinator Betty Bridge set up the cat facility and said she was willing to work with the RSPCA to adopt cats.

The not-for-profit rescue organisation has a team of 19 people with a new Facebook page gaining 200 likes.

"If the local branch of the RSPCA is unable to take animals because they have reached their quota we would like to be able to try and re-home as many as we can," Ms Whicker said.

She said there was a dire need for another rescue group in Gladstone.

"You've only got to look at the pound site and see so many animals that have either been picked up on the street or surrendered to the pound," Ms Whicker said.

"This does put extreme pressure on the other rescue groups to try and re-home these animals.

"For every animal that ends up homeless, someone out there is responsible for it."

The organisation depends on donations as well as pet food and kitty litter.

"We started fundraising straight way as we are non-profit, we are dependent on donations," Ms Whicker said.

"We've got our cat facility and any dogs we get into our care would go immediately into foster care. How lucky is Gladstone to have a couple of rescue groups who will stand up for those who cannot speak?"