Fisheries to patrol areas for longer with new $300k boat

A SHINY new patrol boat, NM Frost, is making a splash for the first time in Gladstone Fisheries history.

The 7.6m boat with all the bells and whistles hit the harbour today to patrol Gladstone waters.

Named NM Frost in honour of patrol officer Nev Manning Frost who died five years ago, the boat is the first new patrol vessel Gladstone's Fisheries office has ever had.

The $315,000 vessel was revealed by the Minister for Agriculture, Mark Furner and MP Glenn Butcher.

Gladstone Fisheries latest vessel, the NM Frost makes a splash. Hannah Sbeghen

"Four years ago we didn't even have a Fisheries office and today we have this new vessel available," Mr Butcher said.

"We can have our officers out on the water continuing their great work. We've only ever had second-hand vessels handed down from Mackay or Bundaberg."

With the new boat on the water between six and 12 hours every day, district officer Aaron McAdam said locals would likely be able to catch a glimpse of it.

"You'll see us more on the water than in the office," he said.

"It's the first time we've been given a new patrol boat. It will allow us to go out to the southern Great Barrier Reef and the range on it is spectacular, it lets us stay on the water for longer."

Mr McAdam said he and his team were excited to get it out on the water.

"Our department has had more than 1000 intercepts in the past 12 months, so this is all for sustainability - especially to protect our southern Great Barrier Reef."

For Nev Frost's family who gathered to see their father's legacy launch into the water, it was an emotional but proud moment, especially for Mr Frost's daughter Kate Maidment.

"I'm so proud of my dad. He was the type of guy who would be happy to teach you anything he knew about boats," Ms Maidment said.