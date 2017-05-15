Gladstone's new CBD restaurant uses traditional family recipes

ANGELA Nguyen is adding a touch of flavour and tradition to Gladstone's CBD after opening a new Vietnamese restaurant.

Using her mum Thuy Nguyen's family recipes as inspiration Ms Nguyen said Viet Resto on Tank St offered traditional Vietnamese meals and flavours.

Angela Nguyen (right) has opened a new Vietnamese restaurant in Gladstone with the help of her mum Thuy. Tegan Annett

Her favourites are the pork chop, the rice paper rolls and their varieties of the traditional pho soup.

"(The soup) has definitely been a favourite," she said.

"We've had lots of comments about it too, last weekend the bowls were coming back clean," Ms Nguyen said.

Bringing a touch of her childhood favourite meals to Gladstone's stomachs, Ms Nguyen said the restaurant's first days since opening May 13 had been "really good".

New Vietnamese restaurant : Take a look inside Gladstone's new Vietnamese restaurant.

"My mum is here just for the first month to help us out," she said.

"She makes everything so special and delicious, she loves her cooking.

"She's taught our chef all of her recipes.

"The food we have is very traditional, there's no Chinese or Thai mixes, it's all Vietnamese."

Going from working at a nail parlour in Rockhampton to opening a restaurant, Ms Nguyen said she knew she was taking a risk.

She said it was always an aspiration to open a traditional family restaurant.

The Saigon crispy fried noodles. Tegan Annett

But you won't find Angela tossing the woks at Viet Resto.

Her chef, Tin Nguyen, has worked at international, Chinese and Vietnamese restaurants.

"My mum would always tell me, 'You're a Vietnamese girl you must cook'," she said.

"But everyone has their talents, and I think I'll be sticking to our the front of the restaurant."

Now open, her main goal is to let Gladstone residents know what they have to offer.

She said opening a business in Gladstone at the moment was a risk, but one she was happy to take.

"I was definitely worried ... I just see it as taking the opportunity though," she said.

"If you believe in yourself, work hard and focus on quality food and treating the customer right then there shouldn't be a problem."

The restaurant is open for lunch Monday to Friday and Dinner Monday to Sunday.