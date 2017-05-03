28°
Food lover opens new bistro at iconic Gladstone club

Tegan Annett
| 3rd May 2017 3:40 PM
Mama Jayne's bistro opened at the Gladstone Bowls Club last week.
Mama Jayne's bistro opened at the Gladstone Bowls Club last week.

ALL Mama Jayne wants is to make people happy with food, and to follow in her mum and nanny's footsteps.

Mum of two Jayne McKenzie has opened Gladstone's new bistro at the RSL and Bowls Club, offering affordable, homely meals cooked with love.

A passion for cooking runs in her family, with her mum Mary and her nanny being her main inspirations to open the bistro.

"My nanny had her own restaurant, and mum was a chef too, so I just want to make them happy," Mrs McKenzie said.

"I just love to make people happy ... there's lots of love in my food.

"I said when I had my children I wouldn't go back in the kitchen for work, but it's my life, it's my hobby."

Mama Jayne's bistro opened on Friday and already her beer-battered fish and chips have proven to be a favourite.

Mrs McKenzie, an English woman who has called Tannum Sands home for nine years, said her favourite would be the cob loaf.

She said both recipes had secrets that she wouldn't reveal for this newspaper, or many other people.

 

MAMA MIA! Mama Jayne&#39;s bistro opened at the Gladstone Bowls Club last week.
MAMA MIA! Mama Jayne's bistro opened at the Gladstone Bowls Club last week.

Opening her own business has been a childhood dream for Mrs McKenzie.

The passionate cook has hired nine high school students for her team, who are all keen on careers in the hospitality industry.

"We've kept the prices low so families can come and have a nice meal and not worry about it being too expensive," she said.

"I know when our two kids were young it would be so expensive to take them out to dinner and that makes it really hard."

Eventually Mrs McKenzie hopes to host more functions and entertainment at the bistro.

She said there was also talk of hosting a children's disco.

She said the bistro name, Mama Jayne's, is what her daughter and son's friends call her.

"Every time they come around I just feed them ... I just love to look after people," she said.

The next big event for Mama Jayne's will be Mother's Day with specials offered for breakfast and lunch.

To book, phone 0412457434.

