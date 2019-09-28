Gladstone’s new animal welfare group is now operational

Gladstone PAWS volunteers Jamie Peterson, Nicole Allison and Jody Ward are excited to announce that the new animal welfare group is operational as of today.

AFTER two months of hard work, Gladstone PAWS is finally operational.

From today, Gladstone Pets, Adoptions, Welfare and Services will provide some animal welfare services in the region.

This includes adoptions and an online pet surrender portal.

President Nicole Allison said she was “excited to finally see it happening”.

The group will not have a shelter so surrendered animals will be temporarily homed with foster carers until adopted out.

Ms Allison said owners would need to fill out a form through the website’s surrender portal before surrendering their pet.

Gladstone PAWS has also partnered with Petbarn, where a small number of rescue cats will be available for adoption store.

The group plans to offer other services in coming months including Golden Paws for seniors, STEPS crisis care, educational visits and a desexing subsidy.

Ms Allison said fundraising was a priority as the group “start from scratch”.

“Fundraising is huge so donations are very much appreciated,” Ms Allison said.

The group will also rehome smaller animals such as birds in addition to cats and dogs.

For all inquiries, including adoptions, call 0429 127 950 or visit gladstone paws.com