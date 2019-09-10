Gladstone's new $235k Mercedes ambulance hits the road

NEW WHEELS: Officer in charge of Gladstone Ambulance Station Leia Spencer with Gladstone member Glenn Butcher at the handover of two new ambulance vehicles on Monday.

TWO shiny new ambulance vehicles worth over $235,000 each are already saving lives across the region thanks to a much needed donation from the Palaszczuk Government.

On Monday the Gladstone Ambulance Station was presented with two new Mercedes Sprinter ambulance vehicles decked out with "state-o-the-art” tools and technology.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was resources and support local paramedics needed.

"Gladstone's ambos are on the front line every day, they're saving lives and working in very challenging circumstances," Mr Butcher said.

"To get on with the job and focus on saving lives, the Palaszczuk Government is providing them with the best possible resources, equipment, and support.

"These new vehicles are our ambo's best friend and it's already helping save lives in and around Gladstone.”

The vehicles have had some serious work done in consultation with paramedics to ensure they were best suited for everyday use.

The vehicles were each fitted with a Stryker power-assisted stretcher which can carry patients weighing up to 318kg.

"This particular vehicle has a power-assisted stretcher, which has been proven to reduce the rate of manual-handling injuries that paramedics suffer during their shifts," Mr Butcher said.

"Being able to raise and lower patients at the touch of a button will protect our paramedics from potential lifting and carrying injuries.

"It's not just the weight of the patients which strains paramedics backs, it's the repetition.”

Mr Butcher said the vehicles also had multimedia rear view mirrors, reversing sensors and cameras, video display of the patient area and a refrigerated compartment for keeping patient medication at the correct temperature.

"I know this vehicle will contribute to better outcomes for patients and I'm extremely pleased this is now on the road throughout Gladstone.”