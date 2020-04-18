Gladstone’s movement pushing back against healthcare abuse

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher is asking residents to make calico bags for the region's healthcare workers

A MOVEMENT is underway to support healthcare workers who have been subjected to unwarranted verbal abuse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State MP Glenn Butcher is calling for residents to make or donate calico bags so hospital staff can change at work and drop their uniform in the wash at home.

There's been a resounding response - with people sending messages of support and about 80 bags collected in a matter of days - but Mr Butcher is disappointed that some workers are feeling the need to get changed at work.

Speaking with nurses and doctors, he said people have yelled at and abused them or haven't acknowledged them as usual.

"You just don't know what that person's been through in that uniform, they could have been on shift for 12 hours and then had to stay back and help out because someone had to get transported to Brisbane for a massive heart attack," he said.

"Then you walk into a shopping centre and someone calls you a grub for turning up in your work uniform."

As well as the goal of giving a couple of bags to every employee at the hospital before expanding to other healthcare workers in the region, he wants the community to call out bad behaviour when they see it.

"Tell them to wake up to themselves," he said.

There's already been examples of people who can't sew offering to buy calico to support the cause, and Mr Butcher is hopeful the movement will spread from Gladstone to the rest of the state.

Based on reports from the police, he said most people in the region were doing the right thing, although there have been a few fines for parties and people gathering in groups.

"Most people are behaving themselves and there have been no reports of people doing the wrong thing out on the water," he said regarding the health direction to only fish for food and adhere to social distancing rules.

From the nine coronavirus cases in Central Queensland, he said six had been retested after quarantine and were back to normal health.

"Most have just had mild symptoms and stayed at home and recovered very quickly," he said.

He's seen more people than ever doing the right thing and walking the dog or riding bikes to stay fit.

"One of the best ways to beat the virus is to be fit and healthy," he said.

Bags can be dropped off at Mr Butcher's electorate office or collected by arrangement.

Sewing instructions can be found on Mr Butcher's Facebook page.