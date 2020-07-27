Gladstone’s most stylish baby has own signature look

Bianca and River Shanks, 1, who won the Observer's most stylish baby poll.

WITH a headband to match every outfit and occasion, it was no surprise River Shanks took out the Observer's most stylish baby title.

The 1-year-old "miracle baby" already has her signature look down pat, all thanks to her mum Bianca Shanks' crafty skills.

"I think the biggest thing is her headpieces, that's her little statement," Mrs Shanks said.

"I do like to play around with looks and stuff and she's got a headband for every colour and style possible."

Mrs Shanks said River had "hundreds" of headbands, bows and beanies after collecting them for a long time.

"I have been collecting headbands and clothes in anticipation for a little girl," she said.

"She was a miracle baby, seven years in the making.

"At my baby shower we had a headband making station so she got a lot then."

Mrs Shanks credits Pinterest and Instagram for her inspiration putting together River's outfits.

"I've got an Instagram account that I share a lot of photos and I get a lot of interest and ideas back," she said.

She said parents wanting to style up their baby should try out local markets for cute and affordable baby fashion.

"There is a lot of great people who sell baby clothes locally … there's a lot if you start looking at the markets," she said.

"Handmade clothes are a little bit unique and a lot of people will create something specially for you."

But it's Mrs Shank's own skills that make River's outfit that extra bit special.

"She had her first birthday photos two weeks ago and I had her outfit but I just could not find the right headband for it," she said.

"I ended up pulling out stuff left over from the baby shower and put that one together.

"I'm happy (her outfits) are recognised, it's nice."