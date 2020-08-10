Gladstone’s most popular bridge closed tomorrow

Entrants crossing Matthew Flinders bridge in the running of the tenth Gladstone Botanic To Bridge fun run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands.

GLADSTONE’S most frequently used bridge will be closed tomorrow for routine maintenance, preventing access to the popular marina precinct, direct from the city, between 7am and 1pm.

Gladstone Regional Council GRC said if work is completed quickly, the bridge will return to remote operations as soon as possible.

GRC announced the temporary closure this afternoon via a statement.

“Gladstone Regional Council would like to advise residents the Matthew Flinders (Marina) Bridge on Bryan Jordan Drive will be undergoing routine operational maintenance and testing on Tuesday 11 August,” Mayor Matt Burnett said.

“Due to this, the bridge will be closed for about six hours from 7am to 1pm to all marine vessels and road traffic.”

There is an alternative option for motorists, via Hansen Road.

“The road will also be closed and under traffic management, with detours in place for all vehicular and pedestrian traffic, and an alternative route will need to be utilised via Hansen Road and Alf O’Rourke Drive for all traffic,” Cr Burnett said.

“If works are completed in a timely fashion, the bridge will be returned to remote operations as soon as possible.”