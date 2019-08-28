Gladstone's most improved NAPLAN schools revealed

THE most improved primary school cohorts in Gladstone have been revealed following the 2019 NAPLAN release.

Results across the Gladstone region found Year 5 students at Trinity College improved their NAPLAN scores more than any other cohort in the region.

To find how each cohort improved, the school's average NAPLAN score was compared to the state's average score for 2017 Year 3 and 2019 Year 5.

Students at Trinity College improved their average score by 19.9 points from Year 3 to Year 5, the biggest improvement in Gladstone.

Gladstone State High School was the most improved high school with an improvement score of 9.2 followed by Chanel College where scores improved 5.8 points.

Across Queensland the most improved school was Aurukun State School where the Year 5 cohort improved the average NAPLAN score by 70.66 points compared to their 2016 results.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial among educators and parents with concerns it does not fully capture everything a student learns at school.

A Queensland Government response to an independent review of the test stated NAPLAN remained important to maintain school accountability.

At the time Queensland education minister Grace Grace called for a nation-wide review of the test.

But the test is seen as an important way to view a school cohort at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

Gladstone's most improved schools:

Trinity College Year 5s: 19.9 point increase

Gladstone State High School Year 9s: 9.2 point increase

Chanel College Year 9s: 5.8 point increase

Toolooa State High School Year 9s: 5.0 point increase

Tannum Sands State High School Year 9s: 3.2 point increase

Geoff Egan