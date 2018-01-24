Gladstone's mosquito issue not buzzing off

BEATING THE BITERS: Gladstone Amalgamated Pest Control manager Greg Lawrance is still getting calls about mosquito problems.

THE talk has set the town abuzz, but now it's more than just rumours - this mosquito season is one of Gladstone's worst ever.

Amalgamated Pest Control manager Greg Lawrance, on the front line in the war against the bloodsuckers, says previous summers in the port city don't compare.

"I've been here for over 10 years now, and ... this is probably the worst I've seen them,” he said.

"(We've seen) flyscreens just completely covered, you can't stand outside for more than five minutes. It's just absolutely horrendous.

"Your legs are turning a different colour because of the amount of mosquitoes.”

Mr Lawrance said while most of his mosquito jobs came from treating industrial plants on Curtis Island, private residences could also be treated.

"Our treatments are limited to (one) property, but in saying that, you can get some quite good relief from a residential treatment,” he said.

A Gladstone Regional Council spokesman said the council had received several complaints about mosquito numbers across town.

But the spokesman said the council had stopped "fogging” with pesticides as a standard treatment several years ago.

"Due to the environmental impacts, particularly the fact fogging is not species-specific, it is not considered good environmental practice to treat a mosquito species with fogging chemicals if you're unable to eradicate the majority of the species,” he said.

"It will kill off species including bees and other important insect species which are hugely important for the pollination of plants, including crops.”

The council is setting traps throughout Gladstone for information on mosquito breeds and numbers.

"Additionally, council is investigating a number of different pieces of equipment and technology uses that could also assist in further increasing council's treatment options,” the spokesman said.

Community members are able to advise the council of problem areas, after which the council can inspect the area and determine if there is any council-controlled land that can be treated through larvaciding, removal of additional vegetation, or limited fogging if needed.

Mozzie tips

Install and repair screens

Remove stagnant water

Mow your grass regularly

Avoid dusk and dawn

Wear long, loose clothing

Use mosquito repellent