Gladstone's model citizen aims to make a difference

MODEL CITIZEN: Emily Gleeson is fundraising for the Gladstone RSPCA as part of a modelling competition.

GLADSTONE has produced another national finalist - this time in a pageant with a difference.

Thirteen-year-old Emily Gleeson will represent Queensland in the Miss Junior Diamond Australia competition.

The competition aims to change industry standards and celebrate the beauty and diversity of everyone.

"It's not just about how they look but also about how they speak and how they present themselves,” proud mum Leaonie Gleeson said.

The pageant's finalists also use the opportunity to raise money for charities, with Emily choosing the Gladstone RSPCA.

"All the funds she raises will go to our local branch,” Leaonie said.

"We're hoping to reach $1000 - it would be lovely to reach more but we understand it's hard times.

"The Gladstone RSPCA could really use the help at the moment.

"Every time (Emily) sees adoption photos she says our next pet will be a rescue animal.”

Leaonie said Emily decided to enter the pageant after attending modelling and etiquette courses.

"I think it's important for young girls to do a course with grooming and deportment - it just helps with their confidence and etiquette,” Leaonie said.

"She's a natural at it, she's really easygoing.”

The pageant will take place over Friday and Saturday in Brisbane, with sportswear and formal gown sections, but also a fashion section designed to show off the finalists' personalities.

Donations to Emily's charity can be made at www.gofundme.com/team-rspca-gladstone