Gladstone's million dollar property market

DREAMING of a lifestyle change this Christmas?

Hidden within Gladstone's property market are a number of million-dollar homes, and whether you're a dreamer or a buyer they're always amazing to look at.

1. 30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone: $1,540,000.

Described by LJ Hooker's Len Smith as a "standout property”, this home on the hill is simply unparalleled.

Sitting on 2.23ha and with 360-degree views, the three-bedroom, two- bathroom property offers buyers total seclusion and Gladstone at its feet.

"The views basically to the north are just something that you can't replicate anywhere else in town and the lot size is very, very private too,” he said.

"Whilst the house is probably a seventies vintage it has been maintained and added to so it still has a very appealing and relatively modern look.

"If you wished to bring it to a 2018 standard the bones are very good, it's just a matter of basic furnishings and paint and you have a property that certainly can't be replicated anywhere else in Gladstone.”

2. 37 Ocean St, Tannum Sands: $1,365,000.

Only 25 minutes out of town, this architecturally designed property is just footsteps from the beach.

Located in Tannum Sands, the five-bedroom, split-level home is on a sizeable 923sqm block with plenty of space for family.

Uncompromising on quality it features a front entrance foyer with grand staircase and feature lighting that provides an immediate look of class as you step through the front door.

The home also has ample space for entertaining with prestigious kitchens and stainless-steel appliances throughout.

LEFT: 37 Ocean St, Tannum Sands. BOTTOM RIGHT: 30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone. TOP RIGHT: 2 Parksville Dr, New Auckland. PHOTOS: realestate.com.au realestate.com.au

3. 8 Mallard Court, South Gladstone: $1,350,000.

Described as an "executive-style home” by agent Len Smith, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is fit for a big family.

Spread over two-and-a-half levels, the solidly built home features a children's retreat area, a living, kitchen and dining area with patios front and back as well as a large outdoor entertaining area.

Len said it was a home which had plenty of options for any buyer.

"It's something that if you invite mum and dad to stay for a month or six months they can have their own access into the house downstairs,” Len said.

"They can do their own cooking if they wish, there's a separate garage to park the car or if they bring the caravan that can go in first.

"A lot of people are ageing and it's a situation where family need to look after family and there's an opportunity with this house for people to do that and still live their separate lives.”

2 Parksville Dr, New Auckland. realestate.com.au

4. 2 Parksville Dr, New Auckland: $1,150,000.

Another impressive family home, this four-bedroom, architecturally designed home is on a three-quarter acre block defined by its manicured lawns and tropical gardens.

Defined as "a mix of ultra-modern design amidst a lifestyle of peace and tranquillity” the home features large bedrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen, family room and in-ground pool.

The property is not short of entertaining room either, with plenty of space to host guests both indoors and out.

Generous views will reward those who want to spend an evening outside.

Don't miss Saturday's edition of The Observer for more real estate.