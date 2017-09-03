Gladstone's mayor just 'Dad' to these three kids

Mayor Matt Burnett with his three children Mitchell, Josh and Jessi.

GLADSTONE Mayor Matt Burnett can't imagine life without his kids.

For as long as he can remember, he's been father to Jessi, 20, Joshua, 15 and Mitchell, 14.

"I've been on council the whole time my boys have been alive,” he said

Yet he still manages to make his boys school lunches most days. Although he admits, for dinner, he's more than happy to let the kids cook.

"Last night for dinner...between them all they managed to cook rogan josh, butter chicken and rice and blueberry and apple crumble with ice cream,” he said.

"I should be sick all the time!”

His own father lives in Gladstone, and Cr Burnett says he hopes he's learnt a few things from him.

"There's little things that he's taught me ... like with birthday parties, he'd say to me if you're going to have a birthday party, you invite everyone in the class,” he said.

"Every parent who's ever seen any of my kids would know that they invited every kid in the class to every party they had.

"They did every time, probably a lot of times they didn't want to, but bad luck!”

"Dad was very inclusive, he rubbed off on me about being inclusive.”

"The decisions I make in this room, (he said gesturing at the Council Chambers) ... raising the Aboriginal flag, is all about being an inclusive community...that's what I've learnt from Dad ... you don't exclude people... I picked up some good things from him.”

Matt Burnett's best tips for new parents:

Huggies nappies are the best. If they are too expensive to use throughout the day, at least use them at night time. The alternative is messy and not fun in the middle of the night.

When the time comes SM-33 is the best teething gel, nothing else comes close.

"I honestly believe your baby should sleep in your room or in your bed for the first 6 to 12months. For nine months he/she slept next to his/her mums heart beat... don't take that away.”

Bepanthen is the best cream for nappy rash bar none.

Its a long way down the track, but make the school lunches the night before.

Good luck.