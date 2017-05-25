28°
Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

Seanna Cronin | 25th May 2017 9:00 PM
GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.
GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

CRANE driver Pete Morgan has been bowled over by the support he has received since making his TV debut on MasterChef.

The Chanel College graduate has been called a "true blue legend” and "hero” on social media by viewers who have gravitated towards his down-to-earth nature.

"It was a bit of a surprise how much everyone's been getting behind me,” he told the Observer.

"Even having bad cooks, everyone's been very supportive.

"It's lovely to have everyone's support in Gladstone. I hope I can do them all proud.”

The 31-year-old finally managed to find his form in the kitchen after surviving three elimination challenges.

"The way I stumbled in the start there I thought everyone's going to hate me because it looks like I can't cook,” he said.

"But the fans out there have been really supportive. It makes you feel really good that people enjoy watching the show for what it is and not necessarily to see people fail.”

During this past week of dessert-themed episodes Pete plated up an impressive roasted coconut ice cream and helped his team win the dessert greenhouse challenge.

"I did feel like I was in the right place finally,” he said.

"I'd spent the previous weeks wondering a little bit; I thought I was a bit out of my depth.”

Pete was made redundant from his crane driving job shortly before applying for MasterChef, and he has no plans to return to the driver's seat.

"Regardless of what happens on MasterChef, I'd had enough of the work,” he said.

"I want to be home with my girlfriend and around friends and family. I'm thinking about opening a little café back home in Perth.

”The ultimate goal is to have my own self- sufficient farm, but I know I've got a few steps to go before I can do that.”

