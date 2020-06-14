Gladstone’s love affair with Bundy Rum and Ice - cream

Owner of The Big Inconvenience Store at Calliope Matthew Westen is selling Bundy Rum ice cream as quickly as he can get it.

Local store owner Matthew Westen can't get his hands on enough Bundy Rum ice-cream.

The Big Inconvenience Store at Calliope hasn't been stocking the product long and he's now ordering the maximum amount to try and keep up with demand.

"The first time we sold it, we sold out in the first hour," he said.

"The second time we got it in, there's a limit on how many we can buy, so we bought the maximum and sold out within three hours."

Bundaberg Rum collaborated with Harry's Ice Cream Co earlier this year to produce two flavours: Rum & Raisin and Pineapple Coconut Rum.

Mr Westen recommends the latter.

"It has Bundy Rum swirled into it and it's a bit of a slushy because the Bundy Rum doesn't freeze," he said.

"I don't really like Bundy Rum myself personally but this one, they've hit it spot on, the flavours are balanced and perfect."

He said the store is getting multiple orders each week and they're buying 60 tubs at a time.

"We get deliveries every Tuesday and Friday of them and while people want it we'll keep stocking it," he said.