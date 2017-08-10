Gladstone's long term showman honoured

HONOURED: Robyn and Noel Reddacliff were recognised for all their work with the Show.

GLADSTONE Show Society president Noel Reddacliff has received the Special Recognition Award for being the show's longest serving president at the 125th Gladstone Show.

Mr Reddacliff, who has run the event for 25 years said learning from his predecessors and accepting change was key to longevity.

"I'm trying to do it for the community as we all are for all members of the show society,” he said.

"Every year there's a change in something, so you have to move with the times.”

Show organiser and spokesperson Clive Featherby said Mr Reddacliffand his wife Robyn had dedicated their life to running the show for a quarter of a century, and deserved equal recognition.

"We couldn't separate one from the other, so we made two awards and gave one to each,” he said.

Mr Featherby said Wednesday's show would determine if the event would continue.

"Today's show is going to tell whether people want it or not,” he said.

"If nobody turns up today and it's a disaster, then obviously the people in Gladstone have spoken out.”

Mr Featherby believes Gladstone Regional Council will reassess the show's long-term future if members of the community turn up in "good numbers”.

Through the economic downturn, Mr Reddacliff and his wife, show secretary Mrs Reddacliff, have kept the show going, mostly by "putting their hands in their own pocket”.

Mr Reddacliff admits it is hard to keep workers, and that finance is "a big problem”.

"It's like winning the lottery a lot of the times it doesn't happen,” he said.