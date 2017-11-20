Gladstone's legacy under fire: Should we rename our town?

IMPOSING FIGURE: The 1.5-tonne marble statue of William Gladstone at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

IMPOSING FIGURE: The 1.5-tonne marble statue of William Gladstone at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum. Ebony Battersby

IT'S the question sparking heated debate as much of the world confronts its past: What's in a name?

Students at Liverpool University in the United Kingdom will tomorrow debate whether to rethink the name given to one of their accommodation buildings - and the result may have interesting implications for Central Queensland.

The Gladstone Hall of Residence is named after 19th-century, four-term UK Prime Minister William Gladstone - as is our town.

William Gladstone is widely known as a father of the liberal movement, creating a national primary school program, reforming the justice system and fighting oppressive landlords.

But despite being known as an abolitionist, his record on the issue of slavery is being questioned.

Gladstone favoured gradual emancipation for slaves, and fought for compensation to be paid to their former owners, including his own father.

He devoted much of his maiden speech in 1833 to defending his father's treatment of slaves on his plantations.

The issue has been raised via a poll on the Liverpool Student Guild website, started by undergraduate Alisha Raithatha.

"We believe that someone with this controversial background should not have a university hall named after them," Ms Raithatha wrote.

William Gladstone, the namesake of our town, is honoured through the release of a commemorative stamp in Britain. Photo Contributed Contributed

"We were horrified to find out we had been living in a building named after such a figure for a whole year without even realising," she said.

"As (the buildings) are currently undergoing renovations it seems like the right time to suggest a name change and reject a racially marred legacy."

Ms Raithatha proposed several new names for the hall, including dedicating the building to Liverpool University alumni and newsreader Jon Snow (no relation to the Game of Thrones character).

Ms Raithatha's proposal had earned 79 votes of support as of yesterday evening, well over the 20 required for the issue to be officially debated tomorrow by the student union.

But any proposal to replicate the campaign here in Central Queensland is unlikely to find much sympathy.

NOPE: Mayor Matt Burnett. Mike Richards GLA190717WORK

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett was quick to dismiss the idea William Gladstone's legacy could pose an issue for the town or region in the future.

"I think many people are aware our city was named after the former UK Prime Minister," Cr Burnett said.

"I am not convinced he supported slavery.

"William Gladstone was known by his supporters as 'The People's William' and served four terms as prime minister... the university students should really consider their priorities if this is the issue they want to dedicate their time to."

Cr Burnett said no one had raised the issue with him before, and he could not see himself supporting a rethink of the town or region's name in the future.

"Absolutely not," he said.

"Gladstone is a globally identifiable city."