Gladstone's league youth on show on weekend

Mason Collette fowill be in action on the weekend for Gladstone's U20 side. Matt Taylor GLA260518LEAG20

RUGBY LEAGUE: This weekend, the Central Region will host the annual combined Under 18 and 20 47th Battalion at Murgon.

In the second year of the new format, the carnival gives an opportunity to junior players who are not currently exposed to the state-wide Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup and Hasting Deering Colts elite competitions a chance to play high-level representative rugby league.

Teams from Bundaberg, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Roma, South Burnett, Toowoomba and the Queensland Outback will compete over the two days with an Under 18 and Under 20 Central Crows team selected at the end of the carnival to play SEQ on July 27 at Bishop Park.

QRL Central Region program manager Jodie Teys said she was looking forward to giving regional players an opportunity to play high-quality representative footy.

"As we saw last year, this carnival is a great opportunity for young players to participate at a representative level," Teys said.

"All players at the carnival have not had regular exposure to the Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup or Hastings Deering Colts as part of the QRL Major Competitions program.

"This allows players from regional areas who can't be part of those programs to really shine, just like the Roma Under 18s and South Burnett Under 20s did last year - both qualifying for their respective grand finals after strong carnivals.

"The carnival also allows our match officials to receive quality coaching and be exposed to a higher level competition."

Games start at 9am tomorrow and will conclude with the finals from 9am Sunday.

All games will live scored here on this LINK

Draw

Tomorrow

Time Field 1 Field 2

9am Under 20 Game 1: Rockhampton v Gladstone U18 Toowoomba v Outback

10am Under 18 Game 2: Rockhampton v Sunshine Coast U20 Roma v Bundaberg

11am Under 20 Game 3: Toowoomba v Central Highlands U18 South Burnett v Gladstone

12pm Under 18 Game 4: Roma v Central Highlands U20 South Burnett v Outback

1pm Opening

2pm Under 20 Game 5: Loser Game 1 v Loser Game 2 U18 Game 5: Loser Game 1 v Loser Game 2

3pm Under 18 Game 6: Loser Game 3 v Loser Game 4 U20 Game 6: Loser Game 3 v Loser Game 4

4pm Under 20 Game 7: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2 U18 Game 7: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2

5pm Under 18 Game 8: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 4 U20 Game 8: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 4

Sunday

Time Field 1 Field 2

9am Under 18 Plate Final: Winner Game 5 v Winner Game 6 U20 Game 9: Loser Game 5 v Loser Game 6

10am Under 20 Plate Final: Winner Game 5 v Winner Game 6 U18 Game 9: Loser Game 5 v Loser Game 6

11am Under 18 Trophy Final: Winner Game 7 v Winner Game 8 U20 Game 10: Loser Game 7 v Loser Game 8

12pm Under 20 Trophy Final: Winner Game 7 v Winner Game 8 U18 Game 10: Loser Game 7 v Loser Game 8

U18

Gladstone Raiders

1. Deklin Huth 2. Travis Wright 3. Luke Davies 4. Matthew Holzheimer 5. Lachlan Ghee 6. Lochlan James 7. Ethan Hampstead 8. Lochlan Winston 9. Blake O'Dwyer 10. Cameron Fitzsimmons 11. Zane Robertson 12. Chase Gourley 13. Jake Thompson 14. Wyatt Parry 15. Luke Einam 16. Blayde Holt 17. Joshua Ambrose-Robinson 18. Claude Melve 19. Dante Hakavalu

Coach: Steven Silvester

U20

Gladstone Raiders

1. Thomas Gaston 2. Dylan Lawson 3. Jai Parter 4. James Cody 5. Jayden Hansen 6. Ashtyn Lindeberg 7. Ryan Fett 8. Tomas Wright 9. Matthew Wilson 20. Dylan Johnson 11. William Waia 12. Patrick Graham 13. Leith Hammelswang 14. Mason Collette 15. Drew Jones 16. Blake Lamont 17. Lewis Adams 18. Jesse Ingham 19. Ryley Creamer

Coach: Chris Bryson