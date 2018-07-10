Gladstone's laser cutting business is keen to make a mark

MAKING THEIR MARK: Dudley Field and Jamie Maris can laser etch and engrave onto various materials.

LASER Australia's motto is 'Infinite Possibilities' and the capacity of the business is sometimes only limited by the customers imagination.

Co-owner's Dudley Field and Jamie Maris have recently opened their business to the Gladstone region.

"We use an Epilog Laser machine which has the cutting and etching technology for just about any job involving engraving or print work," Mr Field said.

"We're able to laser cut on industry and personal items including flat or round objects.

"Whether it's to mark metal with bar-codes, logos, serial numbers or to personalise metal items such as watches, jewellery and medals.

"The laser can also work on fabric, timber, glass, leather, acrylic items or a variety of other items."

Any upcoming wedding organisers can use the Epilog Laser for cake toppers, paper work, laser up invites, cut out floral prints and other wedding accessories requirements.

"We had a customer who wanted a personal photograph etched onto timber and we were able to do it," Ms Maris said.

The laser's incredible precision offers a level of definition and detail that will amaze customers.

"If it's about a toolbox size object it can fit in as an example of what we can do," Mr Field said.

For the pair this venture has been a plan in the works and now it's finally come to fruition.

"It's been a long time coming and this opportunity presented itself to invest in an Epilog Laser," Dudley said.

"One came up and we grabbed the opportunity to start the business up."

Interested customers can contact Laser Australia by email: info@laseraustralia.com.au or Laser Australia's Facebook page.