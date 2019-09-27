Menu
the Gymnastics Gladstone Invitational on Saturday 18 May, 2019.
Gymnastics

Gladstone’s junior gymnasts up on state stage

Jessica Perkins
Jessica.Perkins@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
MORE than 30 junior gymnasts from the Gladstone Gymnastics Club will compete at the Gymnastics Queensland Junior State Championships in Brisbane starting today.

Gladstone Gymnastics business manager Amy Dew said the gymnasts had trained hard in the lead-up to the competition.

She said the gymnasts participating in the state championships had to “reach a qualification score” and were then invited to compete.

“We’ve got some amazing gymnasts going down,” Dew said.

“We are confident the gymnasts are definitely prepared.

“Because it’s a qualification event, it is the best competing against the best in Queensland.”

From Gladstone there are five male gymnasts, ranging from level 3-6, and 26 female gymnasts, ranging from level 4-6, expected to compete.

“These children train up to 20 hours a week ... the strength, the flexibility, the co-ordination is something that doesn’t come over night. It takes a lot of years of hard practise,” Dew said.

The championships will end on Tuesday with a Regional Team Challenge.

It will see the top six gymnasts in each level from each region in Queensland compete against gymnasts from other regions.

