Gladstone's Islamic community celebrates a late Eid

FEASTING: Mafruha Islam dishes a plate of food to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

YESTERDAY at the Marina Parklands, members of the Islamic community in Gladstone gathered to celebrate Eid.

The tables were laden, with each guest having brought a hot dish, and two bouncy castles had been set up for the children.

Deeba Quadri moved to Gladstone almost a decade ago. She came to the parklands with her husband and three children and was enjoying watching the children have fun.

"It's just like Christmas, we've already exchanged gifts,” Mrs Quadri said.

Eid is held at the end of the month of Ramadan.

Throughout Ramadan, practising Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Mrs Quadri said Ramadan was not such a challenge in Gladstone, thanks to the early sunset.

"It's very easy, starting at 5(am) and finishing at 5(pm),” she said.

While many different dishes are prepared across the Muslim world for Ramadan, one dish popular across most cultures is sheer khurma, a dessert made of milk, sugar, butter, rice noodles and dried fruit.

Eid fell on June 26 this year but the event organiser, The Islamic Society of Gladstone, timed the event to coincide with the end of school holidays.