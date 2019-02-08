Gladstone's in a dam fine position when it comes to flooding

FOLKS, it's been amazing watching the Townsville flood drama unfold.

And hard not to be a little bit envious of all the rain they've been 'blessed' with.

But what really raised my eyebrows were the reports of the Ross River Dam filling to 240 per cent capacity and 1900 cubic metres of water per second flowing downstream.

I don't know how the H2O boffins work this stuff out but that's just shy of two million litres per second, or 120 million litres per minute.

Now, I checked, and my garden hose pumps out 20 litres a minute.

So, what was pouring over the dam wall was equivalent to six million garden hoses running flat out.

That's a lot of sprinklers.

What I've also learned from this exercise is, I must have a restriction in my pipes somewhere, because at our last address, I was averaging 30 litres per minute?

Anyway, here in Gladstone, we're no strangers to big flows pouring over our dam's spillway, sprinkled with startled barramundi swimming frantically backwards.

I can remember the stunning sight, and sound, of the water pouring over the top of the Awoonga Dam wall in January 2013 as Cyclone Oswald meandered south on his damp tour of the eastern seaboard.

I can also recall standing with my workmate at the Boyne Cemetery the next day watching glumly as the rising Boyne River covered up the garden beds we'd just finished building far above the high tide mark.

As tonnes of freshly laid chip bark began a one-way trip to Fiji, the police arrived and asked us to evacuate as the dam's saddle-back was expected to break and they were anticipating a 10m wall of water to sweep down the Boyne.

I don't know how many garden hoses it would take to do that but we glanced at the river, mentally added another 10m then moved wordlessly and rapidly uphill.

Happily, the predicted freshwater tsunami never arrived and, after a few sloshy, muddy days of cleaning up, life resumed its usual dull, normal, dry routine. Which, after watching Townsville emerge blinking from the boggy depths, is a dam good thing.