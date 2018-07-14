Gladstone's iconic QRI Hall is in trouble

Mick Neeves and treasurer Terry Collins are concerned for the future of the Queensland Railway Institute.

IT'S the only venue in town where you can buy a beer for four dollars.

But the QRI Hall in Off Lane may not be around for much longer.

Mick "Neevesy" Neeves and Terry Collins say that high rates and falling patron numbers could spell the end of the club.

Two members have put out a call to the public to help save the iconic hall.

THE QRI has been around since 1986 and Mick has been a volunteer there since 1989.

"Back in the day this place was thriving," he said.

"But we've been doing it a bit hard since the railway cut back their workforce.

"A lot of places are doing it hard, but what we have over other halls for hire is you can bring your own caterer here.

"And the drinks are cheap."

Terry, the current treasurer of the club, says the rates bill alone is pretty hefty.

"We have to find $9500 every year just to pay the rates," he said.

"Plus we pay an extra $930 a year because we have one too many toilets.

"And that's before we find the money for electricity and other costs."

Mick said several local artists had joined forces to help keep the hall going.

"Popular local musician Dave Murray has been holding benefit shows," he said.

"Every Tuesday night the country music group meet and for many people that's the highlight of their week.

"And artists like Rob Hopkins, Jack Viljoen, Jacinta Bradley and Hayley Marsten all got their start here."

The Queensland QRI President visited the club yesterday but declined to comment.

But Terry said he was not talking about shutting the doors just yet.

"We have to keep up the payments though," Terry said.

"We're a not for profit club, but we've got to make a profit," he said.

"We do the maintenance and keep the old beer fridge going.

"If we could get a rate cut that'd be good, but then everyone would want one.

"But it's still a lot of four dollar beers we've got to sell."