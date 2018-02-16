Gladstone's iconic green ready to get in the black

FUNKY BALLS: Gladstone ANZAC Memorial Bowls and Citizen Club treasurer Ed Dahlheimer pictured with some of their new bowls which are lighter and better suited for beginners.

BLACK is replacing red at the home of Gladstone's iconic bowling green as the not-for-profit club continues to roll away its debt.

In a relief to social and serious bowlers, the Gladstone ANZAC Memorial Bowls and Citizen Club's determination to reduce debt has not made them miss out on the finer things in life.

With the help of a State Government grant, the club bought 60 lighter, smaller bowls suitable for its social players and some children's bowls for about $6000.

The trendy bowls, coloured white, navy and light blue and speckled with bright spots, got the tick of approval from bowler of 36 years Steve Buffier. He said the new additions to their bowls collection were very good because of their "smooth finish at the end of the delivery".

Treasurer Ed Dahlheimer said the club was in a better position after "chipping away" at the $40,000 debt it had in July last year. He said the club's goal was to be "in the black" by the end of the year.

Members and volunteers have managed to lighten the debt without having to contribute thousands each to a trust fund to keep the club afloat.

The trust fund was suggested during last year's crisis talks about how to save the club. While members were willing to pitch in, Mr Dahlheimer said the club decided to take a different approach.

"With the support of the community and the members we have now become more invigorated as a club," he said.

"There's lots of positivity about the club, people want to keep the doors open. We had a busy Christmas and we already have some functions coming up, usually this time of year is slow, but we seem to be keeping up the momentum."

There has been some interest from people and businesses keen to reopen the club's kitchen as an affordable, family friendly venue. Mr Dahlheimer said they hoped to reopen the kitchen this year and have a greater focus on regular functions and events.