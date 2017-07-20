Gladstone's refinery on show for Brisbane uni students

INDUSTRY EXPOSURE: University of Queensland environment students at QAL gain an insight into options after study.

GLADSTONE'S red mud dam had a group of Brisbane university students in awe during what was for most, their first visit to an alumina refinery.

A group of third year Environmental Management students from University of Queensland visited Queensland Alumina Limited last week.

It was part of a two-week excursion showing students how their in-class studies work in some real life scenarios.

For some, it sparked aspirations for future careers in the alumina industry.

Student Tessa Muldoon said was surprised at the size and "vibrancy" of Red Mud Dam at QAL.

"It was a fantastic opportunity to see behind the scenes of industry and see what works well and some of the challenges they face," she said.

"The trip has really inspired me to perhaps work in industry one day."

The third year students focused on environmental management and social impacts during their Cairns to Brisbane excursion.

QAL superintendent of residue and environmental projects,Mike O'Neill said university students often visited QAL for onsite experience.

"I think it is a great opportunity to not only give the students some practical knowledge about industry but it also provides them with more of an understanding of the many different roles that they may want to one day puruse as a career," he said.

The Gladstone site visit was aimed at showing students real-life challenges and industries.

UQ senior lecturer in environmental management, Talitha Santini said the sheer number, size and diversity of industrial activities in Gladstone, as well as their proximity to both urban developments and sensitive environments like the Great Barrier Reef, made Gladstone an ideal location for students to get an insight into how environmental and social impacts are managed.