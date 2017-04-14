Gladstone's huge annual battle of the rafts

THE annual battle of flour bombs, man made rafts and hoses gushing water did not cease to amuse the huge crowds.

Eight teams were put to the test at the Great Raft Regatta with five prizes up for grabs on Good Friday.

Gladstone Harbour Festival event coordinator Abi Galbraith said the race was great to watch, attracting thousands of onlookers.

"The marina bridge was packed, all along the front of the yacht club was packed, there were thousands of people checking it out,” Abi said.

Coming first doesn't matter in the raft race, instead the focus is on best dressed, most creative and best juvenile.

"It's funny to watch,” Abi said. "We encourage flour bombs, basically they head out on the water and hurl flour bombs and spray each other with hoses.”

The most creative category was won by Fenna Dunlop and the second most creative was won by an individual team JR Joyride.

People are encouraged to get involved and Abi said you didn't have to be a business to join in on the action next year.