Gladstone’s hockey team amped up for State Champs

The Gladstone senior women's in action at a trial game before they head to the 2021 State Championships in Toowoomba this weekend.

An experienced Central Queensland coach said it was not about results for her at the Hockey Queensland Championship in Toowoomba this weekend.

Lisa Morgan said the Gladstone women’s team she compiled to compete against the state’s best came from different backgrounds.

“We are sending away 15 players from Gladstone, Rockhampton, one from Mackay and a young girl from Brisbane who has just returned from under-18 nationals,” Morgan said.

Morgan said her goal, given the team had only had one training session in the lead up to the tournament, was to develop a playing style.

“We’ll work on a playing style for the first game then just try to continue to improve,” she said.

“I am not looking at how many games we win, I am just looking at how we progress and gel given some players will be introducing themselves to each other when we arrive down there.”

Morgan refrained from singling out players which she expected to star at the tournament, instead opting for a team approach.

“Its about the team effort, I haven’t seen some of the girls play a lot,” she said.

“If I had to pick two, I would say the Rockhampton midfield striker Alicia Spyve, and I was really impressed with the Gladstone keeper Rachel Groves.”

Morgan said her dream match-up was against their round one opponent, the Gold Coast.

“The only reason I say that is because they have some girls that I have coached and that team includes some Mackay girls, so there is a little bit of that grudge element,” she said.

Morgan said she was confident her team had the fitness to compete in every one of their games.

They would play a total of seven matches if they reached the final.

“I think it will probably depend on our competition and how quick a game that they play,” she said.

“The fact we only have three field subs might put a little bit of pressure on at the back end of the tournament.”

Morgan’s Gladstone team will be in action against Tweed, Ipswich and the Gold Coast with a round-robin tournament style elected to determine placings, classifications and finals.

The Gladstone team’s scheduled fixtures are as follows:

DAY ONE

12.15pm Gladstone V Gold Coast

7.20pm Tweed V Gladstone

DAY TWO

12.15pm Ipswich V Gladstone

