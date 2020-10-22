Gladstone’s Grand Final day party woes: Showers on the way

With storms rolling through in the back ground, two Melbourne Storm fans don the team’s jersey ahead of their clash with Penrith Panthers on Sunday. Photo Lachie Millard

THERE are worrying weather signs for lovers of two football codes and horse racing this weekend, with Gladstone to experience thunderstorm activity.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said despite Saturday, AFL Grand Final and Cox Plate Day, appearing fine for Gladstone there would be showers for the inland parts of the region.

“The showers are not likely to make it to town on Saturday,” the spokeswoman said.

The minimum for Gladstone will be 20C with a maximum temperature of 29C.

There is a 20 per cent chance of showers on Saturday, with light winds becoming north to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening.

Sunday, NRL Grand Final day, is looking a lot more damp with heightened shower and storm activity expected.

“Those showers and storms will linger and affect the beginning of next week,” the BOM spokeswoman said.

The minimum temperature for Gladstone will be 21C with a maximum temperature of 30C.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers producing from zero to two millimetres of rain on Sunday, with the chance of a thunderstorm later in the day.

Light winds becoming north to north-easterly 20 to 25 km/h during the morning.

The BOM spokeswoman added that a severe thunderstorm warning for Rockhampton, which included damaging winds, could impact Gladstone today.