Gladstone's got talent: Isabel Wood takes home first prize

Judges Jason Killen, Mel Foster and Dame Edna last night at Gladstone Harbour Festival Talent Quest.

Judges Jason Killen, Mel Foster and Dame Edna last night at Gladstone Harbour Festival Talent Quest. Mike Richards GLA280318HFTQ

GLADSTONE'S got talent and last night's Talent Quest was proof the region sure can put on a sizzling show.

Glen Eden woman, Isabel Wood took home the first prize at Santos GLNG's and 4CC's Talent Quest with her cover of Adele's Set Fire to the Rain.

The 22-year-old said was up against a number of talented locals including Brittany Elise Johansen who came in second and third place winner Hayley Streeter.

Cotton Eye Joe (Geoff Parnell) won an encouragement award for his rendition of Cotton Eye Medley.Gladstone Harbour Festival Talent Quest. Mike Richards GLA280318HFTQ

Geoff Parnell also captured the attention and hearts of the audience with his Gladstone spin on Cotton Eyed Joe.

Isabel said she didn't think she had a chance at winning.

"I wasn't going to enter the talent quest, it was my boyfriend Josh O'Connor who told me to do it,” Isabel said.

"It's kind of funny because I ended up winning.”

First place was awarded to Isabel Wood who sang Set fire to the rain.Gladstone Harbour Festival Talent Quest. Mike Richards GLA280318HFTQ

The pop musician said she didn't know what to spend her $700 prize money on just yet but said she would put it towards making more music.

"I've been saving up and I'm planning to release my EP soon so I might even put the money towards the music video,” she said.

"I'm really excited to be playing more gigs in Gladstone.”

Cotton Eye Joe (Geoff Parnell) won an encouragement award for his rendition of Cotton Eye Medley.Gladstone Harbour Festival Talent Quest. Mike Richards GLA280318HFTQ

Isabel said while last night was her first time playing in Gladstone after returning from the Gold Coast, the young artist has a number of shows lined up at the Yacht Club and at BAM markets.

"Last night was my first time performing here and it has made me really excited to play more gigs,” she said.

First place was awarded to Isabel Wood who sang Set fire to the rain.Gladstone Harbour Festival Talent Quest. Mike Richards GLA280318HFTQ

"I was actually really nervous for the first time in a long time. I've been playing gigs for the past two years so getting nervous is a rare feeling for me now.

"I had four hours of music material to pick from but I hope the audience enjoyed the show.

"Gladstone's got a great music vibe.”