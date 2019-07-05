Menu
SURPRISE CLOSURE: Gladstone's Gloria Jean's franchise has recently closed.
Business

Gladstone's Gloria Jean's franchise shuts up shop

Mark Zita
by
5th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
GLADSTONE'S Gloria Jean's Coffees franchise has unexpectedly closed its doors.

In May, the franchise was posted for sale on the Commercial Real Estate website for $125,000.

A spokeswoman for Retail Food Group, the master franchiser of the Gloria Jean's Coffees brand, said the Gladstone store's property lease didn't end for a few more months.

"The advertisement for the sale of the Gloria Jean's Gladstone premise is quite new,” the spokeswoman said.

Residents were quick to react online after it shut last Friday.

It is not known what will replace the store at the Nightowl Centre.

