Gladstone's Gloria Jean's franchise shuts up shop

GLADSTONE'S Gloria Jean's Coffees franchise has unexpectedly closed its doors.

In May, the franchise was posted for sale on the Commercial Real Estate website for $125,000.

SURPRISE CLOSURE: Gladstone's Gloria Jean's franchise has recently closed. Mark Zita GLA050719GLORIA

A spokeswoman for Retail Food Group, the master franchiser of the Gloria Jean's Coffees brand, said the Gladstone store's property lease didn't end for a few more months.

"The advertisement for the sale of the Gloria Jean's Gladstone premise is quite new,” the spokeswoman said.

SURPRISE CLOSURE: Gladstone's Gloria Jean's franchise has recently closed. Mark Zita GLA050719GLORIA

Residents were quick to react online after it shut last Friday.

It is not known what will replace the store at the Nightowl Centre.