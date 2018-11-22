News
Gladstone's Gig Guide
Today
- Kazbah Karaoke at the Rocky Glen Hotel from 8.30pm
- Musical Bingo at the Harvey Road Tavern at 7.30pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 1pm
- Meat and Money Raffles Jackpot at Tannum Sands Hotel
- Jag the Joker at the Queens Hotel from 4.30-6.30pm
- Free Pool Competition at the Young Australian Hotel 6pm rego, 6.30pm start
- Poker at the Reef Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
Tomorrow
- Jag and the Rollers - Rocky Glen Hotel at 6-10pm
- Ben Lanzon - Harvey Road Tavern
- Scope - Gladstone Yacht Club at 4pm
- Will Day and Vaughan Jones Duo - Tannum Sands Hotel at 8.45pm
- Kissing the Flint - Queens Hotel 7.30pm
- Poker at Central Lane Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
- Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel from 6pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 7.30pm
- Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm
Saturday
- Kickstart and Meg Johnstone - Crow Street Creative 6pm
- Steve Hanley - Harvey Road Tavern
- Kerosene Fondue - Agnes Water Tavern 8.30 - 12pm
- Seven Ten Split - Rocky Glen Hotel at 6pm
- Pennies from Heaven at Tannum Sands Hotel at 8.45-12.45pm
- High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club 5pm rego, 6pm start
- Karaoke at Queens Hotel from 8pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club from 1pm
- Lingerie Girls at Young Australian 4pm until late
Sunday
- Will Day Trio - Entertainment and Sausage Sizzle at Rocky Glen Hotel from 1pm
- Kim Beckman - Tannum Sands Hotel from 1-5pm
- Beautifully Broken 1770 - Young Australian Hotel 2.30 - 6pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club at 1pm and 7.30pm
- Poker at Queens Hotel rego noon, 1pm start
- Sunday Sesh and Open Mic in the Beer Garden at Young Australian from 2pm
- Steve Jay - Gladstone Yacht Club from 3-6pm
- Meteors Hockey Club Raffles - Yacht Club starting 3pm
Monday
- Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm
- Poker at Central Lane Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
Tuesday
- Poker at Queens Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 7.30pm
Wednesday
- Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 1pm
- Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm
- Trivia Night at Queens Hotel from 6.30pm