Beautifully Broken 1770 will be performing at the Young Australian Hotel Sunday Sesh from 2.30 - 6pm Matt Taylor GLA291018SHIP
News

Gladstone's Gig Guide

Gregory Bray
by
22nd Nov 2018 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:02 PM

Today

  • Kazbah Karaoke at the Rocky Glen Hotel from 8.30pm
  • Musical Bingo at the Harvey Road Tavern at 7.30pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 1pm
  • Meat and Money Raffles Jackpot at Tannum Sands Hotel
  • Jag the Joker at the Queens Hotel from 4.30-6.30pm
  • Free Pool Competition at the Young Australian Hotel 6pm rego, 6.30pm start
  • Poker at the Reef Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start

Tomorrow

  • Jag and the Rollers - Rocky Glen Hotel at 6-10pm
  • Ben Lanzon - Harvey Road Tavern
  • Scope - Gladstone Yacht Club at 4pm
  • Will Day and Vaughan Jones Duo - Tannum Sands Hotel at 8.45pm
  • Kissing the Flint - Queens Hotel 7.30pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel from 6pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 7.30pm
  • Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm

Saturday

  • Kickstart and Meg Johnstone - Crow Street Creative 6pm
  • Steve Hanley - Harvey Road Tavern
  • Kerosene Fondue - Agnes Water Tavern 8.30 - 12pm
  • Seven Ten Split - Rocky Glen Hotel at 6pm
  • Pennies from Heaven at Tannum Sands Hotel at 8.45-12.45pm
  • High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club 5pm rego, 6pm start
  • Karaoke at Queens Hotel from 8pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club from 1pm
  • Lingerie Girls at Young Australian 4pm until late

Sunday

  • Will Day Trio - Entertainment and Sausage Sizzle at Rocky Glen Hotel from 1pm
  • Kim Beckman - Tannum Sands Hotel from 1-5pm
  • Beautifully Broken 1770 - Young Australian Hotel 2.30 - 6pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club at 1pm and 7.30pm
  • Poker at Queens Hotel rego noon, 1pm start
  • Sunday Sesh and Open Mic in the Beer Garden at Young Australian from 2pm
  • Steve Jay - Gladstone Yacht Club from 3-6pm
  • Meteors Hockey Club Raffles - Yacht Club starting 3pm

Monday

  • Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start

Tuesday

  • Poker at Queens Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 7.30pm

Wednesday

  • Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 1pm
  • Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm
  • Trivia Night at Queens Hotel from 6.30pm

