Gladstone ghost hunter reveals region's spookiest places

ON HALLOWE'EN, ancient cultures believed, the barrier between the worlds of the living and the dead weakened.

In modern times, science, technology and reason have diminished society's beliefs in ghosts, ghouls and witches, or has it?

Phil Connor, an amateur paranormal investigator, has been using technology to investigate paranormal activity in the Harbour City.

Armed with heat and electro-magnetic sensors, highly sensitive sound recorders and infra-red cameras, Phil and his partner Amanda spend their spare time trying to capture proof of visitors from the other side.

These are three of Gladstone's most allegedly haunted hot spots:

Gladstone-Benaraby Rd

Sightings of a ghostly woman standing or walking along the side of the road began filtering in from as far back as 2003.

But in March 2015, police closed the highway while they searched for a mysterious woman who had been reported wandering across the road.

Another witness claimed to have almost run a woman over and another said she had been crying and walking erratically up the road. In July of the same year there was another sighting just before the boat ramp of a woman with dark hair, white shirt and black bottoms on the side of road.

Mr Connor said he had spent some time investigating the notorious section of road.

"We've travelled up and down the Gladstone-Benaraby Rd with the recorder on," he said.

"We haven't see anything, but near the entrance to the gun club while we were walking around something gave me a big slap on the back of the head.

"There was no one behind me and it was hard enough to leave a mark."

The abandoned Port Curtis Dairy factory

GHOSTLY IMAGE: A photo of the abandoned Port Curtis Dairy factory showing a figure standing on the back deck.

Located in Young St, the factory has sat empty for years and has become famous in Gladstone's urban legends as our city's most haunted building.

Mr Connor provided a photograph of the outside of the building that he believes clearly shows a woman standing on the loading dock.

"Years ago we managed to capture recordings of heavy boots on a timber floor, but it's all concrete inside," he said.

"You can clearly hear a woman's voice saying let me leave, then there's a big thud."

Glengarry Homestead

HAUNTED FARM: Glengarry farm in the Boyne Valley is reportedly haunted.

Mr Connor believes an abandoned farmhouse now owned by the Gladstone Area Water Board is one of the Boyne Valley's most haunted houses.

"We had to stay off the site but left our equipment running near the locked gate," he said.

"While we were gone the recorder had been turned off and our camera was replaying a video we'd filmed earlier.

"A photo I took shows an image of a lady sitting under bushes holding a baby."

GHOSTLY IMAGE: This photo appears to show the image of a woman standing in the shade of the trees at Glengarry Farm.

For more photos and recordings, visit the Philamanda Gladstone Paranormal Facebook page.