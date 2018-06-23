Gladstone's gardeners choking creeks

WEEDY PROBLEM: Rebecca Hendry hopes Gladstone's gardeners can prevent further weed infestation of our waterways.

GLADSTONE'S freshwater creeks and ponds are being slowly choked with weeds, many of which are coming from suburban gardens.

Tigalee and Carthurbie creeks, which flow into Police Creek, are filling with invasive weeds like Singapore Daisy, which is actually a native of South America.

Council's Senior Conservation Officer Rebecca Hendry says it's almost impossible to remove the weeds.

"Weeds like Singapore Daisy are quite invasive," she said.

"It can grow from cuttings and can easily jump over your fence and escape into waterways.

It's virtually impossible to get it out now, it's set into our creek systems.

Mrs Hendry said Council is actively trying to contain weed infestations.

"In the Boyne Valley, another South American native, Catspaw Creeper, is completely covering adult trees and the canopy.

"Coral Creeper, from Africa, is spreading across the dunes at Agnes Water."

She points to a nearby pond which is blanketed with weed.

"This is salvinia, a free-floating weed that blankets ponds and creeks removing all the oxygen out of the water," Mrs Hendry said.

"It's bad for the whole system, plants, fish and animals.

"Last year we machine harvested the weed off the surface and introduced a weevil to kill it, but it was back within a matter of months."

WEEDY PROBLEM: Rebecca Hendry holds a piece of salvinia, a water weed choking many ponds. Greg Bray

Gladstone's gardeners can help prevent further infestation.

"Try to keep your gardens weed free," Mrs Hendry said.

"Grow native plants and avoid planting any known weed species.

"Wash your cars on the lawn, to avoid putting nutrients in our waterways because water weeds thrive on the nutrients in car wash.

"Also don't dump green waste over your fence onto vacant lots or in bushland."

Mrs Hendry suggests greenfingers use the Grow Me Instead website to plant native trees and shrubs instead.