Gladstone’s future part of ‘Festival of Change’

Smart Precinct NQ Chief Executive Officer Matt Steine will appear in CQU's Festival of Change.

THE FUTURE of Gladstone will be a hot topic of discussion in tomorrow’s Rise of the Regions Expert Panel – part of Central Queensland University’s Festival of Change.

You can listen online to some of the sharpest minds in the country discuss how regional Australia can ensure community, environmental and economic sustainability, even as COVID-19, climate and social shifts transform our world.

Moderated by CQ University’s Vice-President of Global Development, Alastair Dawson, the panellists will bring a wide variety of experience and opinions.

The panellists include Next Economy ceo Dr Amanda Cahill, CQ University Professor of Regional Economic Development Dr John Rolfe and Smart Precinct NQ CEO Matt Steine.

The Next Economy’s Dr Cahill recently released the paper titled What Queensland Wants.

In this widely discussed study she highlights how “the renewables sector in Queensland could create up to 50,000 new jobs.”

Dr Cahill said regional areas were leading the nation in transitioning to sustainable economies and practices.

The Next Generation CEO Amanda Cahill is on the Festival of Change online Rise of the Regions discussion panel.

Based on What Queensland Wants, Dr Cahill is one of several people leading the calls for “government investment now in the renewables sector to ensure Australia can reach net zero emissions by 2050.”

Dr Rolfe is a Rockhampton-based resource economist who is also the president of the Australasian Agricultural and Resource Economics Society.

He believes Queensland must open its borders and proactively manage the COVID-19 risk to restart the economy.

The former Director of Innovation at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr Steine is leading the way in innovation in North Queensland.

Smart Precinct NQ aims to drive innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the Townsville region in an effort to boost the local economy.

A CQUniversity spokeswoman said the free Festival of Change continued until Thursday September 17, with all online events open to the public and designed to celebrate and inspire changemaking.

“The first week of events focused on Bright Youth Futures, attracting nearly 200 participants from across Australia,” the spokeswoman said.

Registration for the Festival of Change is free.

For more information visit the CQ University website.

