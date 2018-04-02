Menu
FLYING HIGH: An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.
Travel

Gladstone's flight delays and cancellations rates revealed

Sarah Steger
by
2nd Apr 2018 9:20 AM

NEW data has revealed how many flights travelling the Gladstone and Brisbane route are cancelled or delayed.

In February 3.3 per cent of QantasLink flights leaving Gladstone were cancelled and 2.9 per cent of Virgin Australia flights didn't leave the tarmac.

The Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities' monthly airline performance statistics revealed an average of 3.2 per cent of all flights from Gladstone and landing in Brisbane were cancelled.

This is 1.1 per cent higher than the cancellation rate of flights departing in Brisbane and landing in Gladstone.

The new data revealed QantasLink and Virgin Australia passengers could expect almost the exact same flight experiences, with 72 per cent of the flying kangaroo's services and 71 per cent of Virgin's arriving in Gladstone on time.

 

TOUCH DOWN: Qantas' 717 passenger flight to Gladstone.
Meanwhile Virgin Australia had 53 of 66 flights depart Gladstone on time (80.3 per cent) and QantasLink had 88 of 116 services leave on time (75.9 per cent).

Bundaberg Airport's services came in slightly more timely than Gladstone, with an on-time departure and arrival rate of 86 per cent and 83.7 per cent respectively.

Behind Bundy but still performing better than Gladstone was Rockhampton, where 204 of 253 flights left on time (80.6 per cent). However, 77 per cent (197 of 257) of flights arrived on time.

The service with the highest cancellation rate in Australia in February was Jetstar's Perth to Melbourne flight with 12.5 percent of the airline's route cancelled.

Gladstone flights by numbers

Gladstone to Brisbane

  • Number of scheduled flights: 188
  • Number of flights flown: 182
  • Arrivals on time: 139 (76.4 per cent)
  • Departures on time: 141 (77.5 per cent)
  • Cancellations: 6 (3.2 per cent)

Brisbane to Gladstone

  • Number of scheduled flights: 188
  • Number of flights flown: 184
  • Arrivals on time: 132 (71.7 per cent)
  • Departures on time: 153 (83.2 per cent)
  • Cancellations: 4 (2.1 per cent)

QantasLink

  • Number of flights flown: 118
  • Arrivals on time: 85 (72 per cent)
  • Departures on time: 88 (75.9 per cent)

Virgin Australia

  • Number of scheduled flights: 66
  • Arrivals on time: 47 (71.2 per cent)
  • Departures on time: 53 (80.3 per cent)

For the full statistical report, click here.

Local Partners