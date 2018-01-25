Gladstone's flag flies proudly to mark important anniversary

CITY PROUD: Gladstone flag marshal Stephen Mills (left) and 4CC's MJ Bailey with the City of Gladstone flag.

IF THE blue and yellow flag flying at Gallipoli Place this weekend looks oddly familiar, it's for a very good reason.

The flag represents the City of Gladstone itself - and it hasn't been flown since amalgamation.

Gladstone flag marshal Stephen Mills has decided to celebrate today's 42nd anniversary of the Town of Gladstone becoming the City of Gladstone by flying the flag at the centre mast.

"This is the first time we've recognised the anniversary," Mr Mills said.

"We're going to try and do it every year, perhaps leading up to the 50th anniversary which the council might then do something significant for.

"It's part of our Gladstone identity."

As the city's flag marshal, Mr Mills is well aware of the importance flags carry as symbols.

"It's something that the average person can relate to - you don't have to be a multi-millionaire," he said.

"Whether it's the national flag or a sports flag... it means something to somebody."

The City of Gladstone flag was raised at the centre mast (the position of prime importance - not to be confused with half-mast) yesterday morning and will be lowered this evening..

Because the flagpoles at Gallipoli Place are well-lit, it was able to be flown last night - though Mr Mills is ready to move it to one of the side masts should any events of national significance occur this weekend.

