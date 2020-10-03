Gladstone’s fishing businesses receive helping hand

FISHING businesses in the region have been given a hand up after COVID-19, as the Member for Gladstone announced grant funding from the Palaszczuk Government.

Glenn Butcher said Market Diversification and Resilience Grants, which totalled more than $21,000, would help three local fishing businesses as part of Queensland’s $8 billion plan for economic recovery.

Mr Butcher said projects funded by the grants contributed to regional economic recovery and jobs.

“These grants support commercial, charter and aquaculture fishing businesses from Cape York to the Gold Coast to become more resilient by diversifying into new markets after many were lost due to the pandemic,” he said.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said there was enormous interest in the second round of the Market Diversification and Resilience Grants program, which were part of the Queensland Government’s $27.25 million coronavirus industry recovery package.

“108 applications were received from Queensland fishing businesses, a number that reflects the severe impact of coronavirus restrictions on Queensland’s fishing industry,” he said.

“Competition for the funding was very strong and many deserving applications were received.

“The grants assessment panel has now processed applications and approved funding of $306,968 to 49 fisheries-based businesses.”

The funding was awarded across Queensland and the successful projects varied greatly, from value-adding to existing seafood products to promotional video productions.

Grants of up to $7,500 were on offer, with the successful applicants to contribute at least 25 per cent of the project’s total cost.

In round one of the Market Diversification and Resilience Grants program, the Queensland Government provided $500,000 to support agriculture, food, forestry and fishing exporters, their supply chain partners and relevant industry organisations.