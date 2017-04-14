Gladstone's fish frenzy as cyclone affects seafood

FROZEN fish will be sold at Gladstone Fish Market this Good Friday.

PREPARATION is well under way for seafood lovers to fight it out over the last prawn.

Gladstone Fish Market assistant manager Sam Mutich said with recent damage caused by ex-tropical cyclone Debbie fish mongers had seen the effects on their seafood.

"We've had to sell frozen this year, due to bad weather,” she said.

"It's all still Queensland (seafood).”

With already had 50 people through their doors before 9am stocking up for the Good Friday seafood feast, Ms Mutich said they didn't know what to expect.

"We've been pretty busy,” Ms Mutich said.

"Simon's up to his elbows in prawns.”

With freshly cooked banana prawns being the popular choice, whole coral trout, fish fillets and scallops have also proven to be popular in Gladstone.

"My choice would be a nice big whole coral trout baked in the oven,” Ms Mutich said.

Open until 5.30pm, Ms Mutich said they could see hundreds of people through the doors before close ready to stock up on seafood.

And while many major supermarkets are closed, the Nightowl Convenience Store Gladstone is open until midnight.

Nightowl have smoked salmon, tinned tuna and hot chickens available.