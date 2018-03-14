Gladstone's first night club is making an 80s comeback

IT'S the place where many of Gladstone's youth got their first taste of night life and now the iconic Yaralla sports club is taking a step back in time to where all the fun began, at the QASC.

Gladstone locals will be doing the time-warp again at an 80s reunion night at Barney Point, back to the exotic era of Magnum P.I, perms and the sounds of Duran Duran -- and you're all invited.

The Yaralla Sports Club which is hosting the 80s reunion in June, first opened its doors in 1966 when it was known to locals as the Queensland Alumina Sports Club.

Yaralla Sports Club in the 00's. Hannah Sbeghen

The reunion night is expected to bring back a flood of memories for long-time locals like Shane McLeod who came up with the idea.

"There were no camera phones back then, what happened at the club stayed at the club,” Shane said.

"Which is the beauty of it because all we have is good memories.”

A $15 dollar disco entry fee will you get a cocktail on the way in and nibbles throughout the night, and Shane said he wouldn't be surprised if people bumped into their old boyfriends and girlfriends in town.

Shane is a former Tooloola State High student who has fond memories of the club from his teens. He said it was the most popular place in town in the 80s.

Yaralla's first beginning's in 1965. Hannah Sbeghen

"It was a rite of passage for many people and it was notorious for fake ID's back then. There was no photo ID,” he said.

"I would say there will be a lot of familiar faces on the night ... get your best 80s attire on and reminisce.”

Shane came up with the idea last September and said the Facebook group, QASC 80's Disco Reunion, now has 1000 members and more than 100 tickets sold.

"A few old friends and I were sitting around the fire talking about the stuff we got up to in the 80s,” he said.

"Obviously we could never replicate the old school QASC but we thought it would be a great night with

a handful of people reuniting.”

But he never expected the event to garner so much attention, especially not from people who don't live in Gladstone any more.

"The group has been shared all around Facebook and tagged by people across Australia, who once lived in Gladstone and they are talking about coming back for the disco,” he said.

And there's likely to be a couple of surprises, including a few of the old DJs.

"We want to make it feel like nothing's changed,” he said.

"The response goes to show how much locals love the club and how many great memories they shared

there.”

One of those memories was tap-dancer Rosy Merrick on the dance floor.

"She was an old girl in her 60s when I was about 16 and she used to tap-dance in the

middle of the dance floor,” he said.

"You would have such a diverse group of people all having fun in the one club.”