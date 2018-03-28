Menu
News

Gladstone's first: Fu*k Up Night coming soon

Julia Bartrim
by
28th Mar 2018 7:46 AM

HOW much can we learn from other people's business failures?

Quite a lot, according to president of Start-up Gladstone Luis Arroyo.

Start-up Gladstone, in conjunction with Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will hold the first regional Fu*kup Night in Australia next month.

"I think quite often we celebrate success but very often we learn from failure," Mr Arroyo said.

He said the idea for the event started in Mexico, when "three failed entrepreneurs were enjoying tequilas on a Friday night and they exchange(d) some of the primary causes why they'd failed in a public atmosphere".

"They realised there were people willing to listen, but also to pay to attend those celebrations of failure," Mr Arroyo said.

Five years later the event has become a global phenomenon.

"When you are operating in the start-up movement, only one out of 10 organisations will make it right through. Unless we hear the stories from the other nine, we will never get the bigger picture of what is going on," Mr Arroyo said.

Gladstone Fu*kup Night will be on May 16, at the Leo Zussino Building CQUniversity Campus.

Keep an eye on Eventbrite for tickets.

