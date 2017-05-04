Gladstone's first degustation festival being launched

FOOD DREAM: Gladstone's first progressive dinner will be held at The Dock at East Shores and The Black Duck.

GOING out for dinner is a delicious thing to do.

It's even better when you get the chance to indulge in a three-course meal from a variety of different restaurants.

The Dock at East Shores and The Black Duck are joining together to give Gladstone a degustation treat.

"We believe it's the first of its kind in Gladstone,” Rebecca Addinall, The Dock at East Shores functions co-ordinator, said.

The dinner will involve the two restaurants putting on a three-course meal for 200 diners. One hundred diners will be at each restaurant where they will eat an entree and drink at one place, then will all swap to eat their main and dessert at the other restaurant.

"It's a progressive dinner,” Rebecca said. "They will start at The Black Duck or at The Dock, then swap at the sound of a big horn.”

Wanting to bring a focus to the Flinders Lane area, Rebecca said the idea was shaped to bring people out from the CBD and see what the East Shores precinct had to offer.

"It will be Gladstone's biggest progressive dinner,” she said. "People who have spoken to me seem to be keen, it's something different.”

The three-course meal will have matched wines and will be followed by live music from a local musician yet to be confirmed, held on May 20.

"Next year we'd like to expand it and make it something that runs over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.” Rebecca said. "Rocky do a food and wine festival and Bundy has a winter festival, now it's our turn.

"We are excited.”