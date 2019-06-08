Gladstone's Filipinos to celebrate independence day

Second Runner Up Little Mr. and Ms. Philippine Independence Day 2015-Mateo Villamayor and Amariah Jeanne Vivero

IT'S A celebration 121 years in the making and the Filipino-Australian Community Integration Organisation will lead independence celebrations in the Gladstone region.

Next Wednesday is Philippine Independence Day, which commemorates the original declaration of independence against Spain by revolutionary Emilio Aguinaldo in 1898.

The archipelago would later be occupied by the United States for close to 50 years before being formally granted its independence on July 4, 1946.

Filipinos would share their independence day with the United States for 16 years before being moved back to June 12 in 1962.

Traditionally, citizens are afforded time to spend with friends and family - with government offices and schools being closed for the day.

The Philippine flag is displayed with pride on all buildings during the day, which is mandated by local legislation.

Independence Day will also be celebrated by expatriot communities worldwide.

Philippine Ambassador to Australia Hellen B. De La Vega said the Filipino-Australian community was a source of pride for the country.

"Your success speaks of the excellence and resilience of the global Filipino,” Ms De La Vega said.

"I urge you to continue being engaged in the developments in the Philippines.”

In the Gladstone region, Filipinos will commemorate the day on Saturday, June 29, at the PCYC Hall.

The theme for the year's event is Kalayaan 2019: Tapang ng Bayan, Malasakit sa Mamayan, which translates in English to "courage of the nation, compassion for the people”.

There will be cultural performances and entertainment from local Filipino talents and prize tickets will also be drawn on the evening. In addition, this year's Little Mr and Mrs Independence Philippines will be crowned at the event.

For more information, contact FACIO on its Facebook page or call 0452544216.