PERSONALISED: Kristine Gibson makes all her products by hand keeping her business small, simple and just a little bit delicious.
News

Gladstone's Filipino bakery keeps it small and sweet

Julia Bartrim
by
31st May 2018 4:30 AM

KRISTINE Gibson's micro-bakery business is bringing a little bit of Filipino culture to Gladstone

She produces made-to-order baked goods from her own home, predominantly traditional Filipino sweet breads.

They go down a treat with the local Filipino community in particular, craving nostalgic foods from their childhood.

Kristine already knew how to bake when she started Pinoy Bakery, now in its second year.

She left the Philippines for Australia when she was a small child and said it took time to perfect the recipes, textures and tastes.

"It's been trial and error, I've grown up here in Australia and I didn't have the same nostalgic experiences with traditional food,” she said.

Kristine, a mother of four and active in her community, already has her hands full, and has no plans to expand the business to a shop front.

She works out of her standard kitchen, foregoing an industrial mixer to knead the dough by hand.

"I really enjoy having (the business) sort of small so it fits our lifestyle,” she said.

Baking at home allows Kristine to take care of her biggest committment - her kids.

Her children get to sample her work but she's strict. She tells them baked treats are "a sometimes food” and you can see why when she takes you through the different products.

There's pan-de-sal - "it's like a soft sweet bread roll, with crunchy breadcrumbs on the outside - the most traditional Filipino bread you can get”.

Pan-de-coco - "bread in the shape of a roll but inside it has a sweet filling with shredded coconut with brown sugar, vanilla and butter”.

Kristine also makes Nutella scrolls and cinnamon scrolls.

Kristine Gibson makes all her products by hand keeping her business small, simple and just a little bit delicious.

Gladstone Observer

