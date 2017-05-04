Gladstone's favourite Thai Van start to a bright future

HAPPY TIMES: Pon Creasey has moved her Thai Takeaway Van just up the road to now have more space.

AFTER months of uncertainty over the Thai Van's future, the iconic van has found solid ground.

Thai Takeaway Van owner Pon Creasey said she was in the same spot on Dawson Rd, just facing a different direction.

"I park same spot, just turned around,” Pon said.

"My business changing every three months, now it's about to settle down.”

Instead of facing the footpath, the van now faces a closed-in shed, giving customers an indoor waiting area.

Continuing to cook from the van, Pon turned the shed into a lounge room for customers with a bamboo fence, Buddha, a couch and plants including orchids.

Pon said everything was from Thailand.

"We believe for luck, showing respect,” she said. "Customers sit and relax, play on phone while waiting for food.”

A friend is lending a helping hand in the van, but increased rent meant meal prices also increased.

"Always try to make people happy and myself,” Pon said.

In a year's time, the cook hopes to turn the van into a restaurant with her chef brother-in-law.

"I still keep the van, I love the van,” Pon said.

"Now I have to start saving up, that is my dream.”