Gladstone's favourite festival is heating up

SPENDING every day on the road, travelling from carnival to carnival surrounded by rides and fairy floss is possibly every child's dream.

For Festival Amusements chief executive officer Glen McGregor, he knows nothing different to living the festival life.

"I've never missed a festival,” Mr McGregor said.

"It's in my blood, where my heart is.”

Being the fifth generation of professional showmen, Mr McGregor said most of the show people at the Gladstone Harbour Festival were family.

After beginning their set up on Monday morning, the showman said by Wednesday afternoon everything would be ready to go.

With rides always travelling from town to town, Mr McGregor said they were always met with different work place inspectors every week which ensured ride safety was consistent.

"We have a few different rides from last year,” he said.

"As the years go on the rides become more high tech.

"The first thing my great (relatives) operated was a horse drawn merry go round.”

For show-woman Melissa Nilon, working and living with her family every day of the year was just like Christmas dinner.

"We're the same as every family ... we work together and always have each other's backs,” Ms Nilon said.

Having worked at carnivals all her life, the show veteran said she used to spend the the week at school and then work at the shows on weekends.

"Now we have a travelling school with us,” Ms Nilon said. "We have two semi-trailers and a little van with teachers, some kids do it through satellite with other kids because we're not always in the same spot.”

With hundreds of children involved in the travelling school, living at a carnival has its perks.

Mr McGregor said he was popular at school when show time came around.

"I regard the show as my home coming, I'm happy to be home,” he said.

With about 30 rides set up for the Gladstone Harbour Festival, there will be lots of entertainment for children and families of any age.

"Gladstone has always been a good, long term festival,” Mr McGregor said.

"If the community gets behind the show it's always a great event.

"Shows survive on sponsorship, they spend 12 months fundraising to put on a show ... with million dollar rides.”

Mr McGregor said the costs of the rides was the same as last year with the average being about $8.

"When the times are tough you don't want to chase people away,” he said.

"Gladstone has always supported the festival.”

The festival starts tonight from 6.30pm.