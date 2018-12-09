Menu
DRINK DRIVERS: One man blew nearly four times the legal limit and lost his licence for 9 months.
Gladstone's drink drivers face Magistrates court

Sarah Barnham
by
9th Dec 2018 11:22 AM
FOUR drink drivers appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Francis Michael Moore was pulled over at Central Ln and returned a reading of .182%.

The 63-year-old was fined $600 and lost his licence for nine months.

Garry James Brodie, 34, returned a reading of .122% at Off Ln and was fined $150 with his licence disqualified for three months.

Jaise Shane Allen was pulled over on Dixon Dr and blew .072%.

The 42-year-old was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

Theresa Pershouse, 25, received the same penalty for her .07% reading when intercepted by police on the Dawson Hwy at Calliope.

