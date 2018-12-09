Gladstone's drink drivers face Magistrates court

DRINK DRIVERS: One man blew nearly four times the legal limit and lost his licence for 9 months.

DRINK DRIVERS: One man blew nearly four times the legal limit and lost his licence for 9 months. Chris Ison ROK260817croad2

FOUR drink drivers appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Francis Michael Moore was pulled over at Central Ln and returned a reading of .182%.

The 63-year-old was fined $600 and lost his licence for nine months.

Garry James Brodie, 34, returned a reading of .122% at Off Ln and was fined $150 with his licence disqualified for three months.

Jaise Shane Allen was pulled over on Dixon Dr and blew .072%.

The 42-year-old was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

Theresa Pershouse, 25, received the same penalty for her .07% reading when intercepted by police on the Dawson Hwy at Calliope.