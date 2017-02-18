'Ashamed': Gladstone's 'dirty little secret' revealed

TOUGH SLOG: Gladstone's much-loved seniors are being forced to re-locate, away from Gladstone.

GLADSTONE'S dirty little secret has been laid bare for all to see.

Our loved-seniors are fleeing the region in search of better retirement options.

But it's hoped a proposal to build a retirement living village at Tannum Sands will curb the belief that Gladstone isn't a retirement city.

A former Gladstone local hopes to build the lifestyle-focused retirement village on a block of land at Tannum Sands that boasts views of the ocean, river and the Boyne Valley.

It's the facility that locals like Jan and Ron Street would have begged to see years ago.

Now they are one of eight former Gladstone couples living in a Hervey Bay over-55s village.

Gladstone's deputy mayor Chris Trevor said it was a story that was becoming far too well-known in Gladstone.

Gladstone's deputy mayor Chris Trevor wants to see more retirement villages in the region. Paul Braven

And it could be costing our region millions of dollars.

"The often quoted story is your community is judged by the way you treat your elderly, and we would barely get a pass mark," Cr Trevor said.

"I am ashamed we haven't done enough for our seniors ... it's Gladstone's dirty little secret, that now must be told."

The proposed retirement village will be located on Old Tannum Rd.

But before the owner reveals his plans he wants to hear from the community.

Genbridge managing director Ross Humphreys, who is helping get the retirement village to Tannum Sands, said an information session this Thursday would be the opportunity for people to have their say on the type of facility they wanted to have at Tannum Sands.

"There is a gap in the market in Gladstone, in the affordable seniors living market," Mr Humphreys said.

"Gladstone has everything Bundaberg has, so it's disappointing that there isn't the same focus on retirement living in the region."

It's hoped the village will have all the necessary luxuries including a pool and activities centre.

Cr Trevor, a Gladstone local, hopes this proposal is a sign of what's to come, adding he would like to see "half a dozen" retirement villages in the region.

"With those elderly people leaving, we're losing our volunteers, our grandparents, the people who take the stress off our childcare facilities," Cr Trevor said.

"We lose the social fabric of Gladstone that binds us together.

"Hervey Bay and Bundy are laughing all the way to the bank because all of our elderly have taken their money to spend at those regions."

The deputy mayor thinks Tannum Sands is the perfect place to start a "new industry" in retirement living throughout the Gladstone region.

"We've dropped the ball because we've been so focussed on major industries in Gladstone ... now it's time to pick it up and run," Cr Trevor said.

An information session about the proposed retirement village at Tannum Sands will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 5pm at the Heron Room, Boyne Tannum Community Centre.

RSVP to enquiry@genbridge.com.au