Gladstone's dedicated police officers awarded
DETECTIVE Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson doesn't know what all the fuss is about when he received praise and three medals at the Gladstone Police Awards Ceremony yesterday.
The Gladstone detective is among 23 Queensland Police Service members in Gladstone who were awarded for their dedication and hard work to protecting our community.
Sergeant Bill Johnson also received a medal for his 35 years in service - 14 of those spent in Gladstone.
The sergeant in charge of the dog squad said it was thanks to his team that has kept him in the region for more than a decade.
From investigating difficult cases like the sunken fishing vessel Dianne to keeping Gladstone's streets free from drugs, Snr Sgt Anderson modestly accepted his awards.
"I moved here mid last year and was thrown into a missing persons case straight away,” Snr Sgt Anderson said.
"It was an interesting town from the get-go. The next big challenge was the Dianne fishing trawler investigation. I've seen some of my most challenging days in this region.”
Snr Sgt Anderson has worked in regional towns all across Queensland including Tully, the Gold Coast and his most recognised stint in Cunnamulla where he targeted drug trafficking with a team of three.
Already in Gladstone this year he has been involved in keeping more than $690,000 worth of reported drugs out of the town.
"Obviously there's the day-to-day stuff, but the drug busts make a huge difference to the town.
"We saw that in Cunnamulla,” Snr Sgt Anderson said.
POLICE MEDAL HIGHLIGHTS
Police Service Medal
Detective Snr Sergeant Anthony Anderson
Detective Snr Constable Donna Anderson
Sergeant Kieran Barton
Sergeant Dominic Richardson
The National Medal
Detective Snr Sergeant Anthony Andersen
Detective Snr Constable Donna Anderson
Sergeant Kieran Barton
Senior Constable Danny Keefe
Sergeant Dominic Richardson
Sergeant Peter Stone, First Clasp
Queensland Police Service Medal
Sergeant Bill Johnson - 35 years in service
Sergeant Kevin Whicker - 30 years in service
Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins - 25 years in service
Sergeant Vicki Dredge - 20 years in service
Australian Federal Police Operations Medal
Marya Barton
Note: Not all awards and medals have been listed