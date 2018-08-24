Gladstone's dedicated police officers awarded

COMMENDED: Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Anderson and Sergeant Bill Johnson receiving medals for their outstanding work in Gladstone.

DETECTIVE Senior Sergeant Tony Anderson doesn't know what all the fuss is about when he received praise and three medals at the Gladstone Police Awards Ceremony yesterday.

The Gladstone detective is among 23 Queensland Police Service members in Gladstone who were awarded for their dedication and hard work to protecting our community.

Sergeant Bill Johnson also received a medal for his 35 years in service - 14 of those spent in Gladstone.

The sergeant in charge of the dog squad said it was thanks to his team that has kept him in the region for more than a decade.

From investigating difficult cases like the sunken fishing vessel Dianne to keeping Gladstone's streets free from drugs, Snr Sgt Anderson modestly accepted his awards.

"I moved here mid last year and was thrown into a missing persons case straight away,” Snr Sgt Anderson said.

"It was an interesting town from the get-go. The next big challenge was the Dianne fishing trawler investigation. I've seen some of my most challenging days in this region.”

Snr Sgt Anderson has worked in regional towns all across Queensland including Tully, the Gold Coast and his most recognised stint in Cunnamulla where he targeted drug trafficking with a team of three.

Already in Gladstone this year he has been involved in keeping more than $690,000 worth of reported drugs out of the town.

"Obviously there's the day-to-day stuff, but the drug busts make a huge difference to the town.

"We saw that in Cunnamulla,” Snr Sgt Anderson said.

POLICE MEDAL HIGHLIGHTS

Police Service Medal

Detective Snr Sergeant Anthony Anderson

Detective Snr Constable Donna Anderson

Sergeant Kieran Barton

Sergeant Dominic Richardson

The National Medal

Detective Snr Sergeant Anthony Andersen

Detective Snr Constable Donna Anderson

Sergeant Kieran Barton

Senior Constable Danny Keefe

Sergeant Dominic Richardson

Sergeant Peter Stone, First Clasp

Queensland Police Service Medal

Sergeant Bill Johnson - 35 years in service

Sergeant Kevin Whicker - 30 years in service

Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins - 25 years in service

Sergeant Vicki Dredge - 20 years in service

Australian Federal Police Operations Medal

Marya Barton

Note: Not all awards and medals have been listed