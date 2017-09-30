33°
Gladstone's CWA women learn all about Nepal

MEMORIES: Robin Hunt's photos of her trip to Nepal were a sad contrast to photos of Nepal taken since the 2015 earthquake.
Julia Bartrim
THE Gladstone branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association hosted an International Morning Tea at the CWA Hall on Thursday.

CWA Gladstone's international officer, Heather Jensen, organised the event as a follow-up to the CWA's International Day in July.

Each year the CWA selects a country to learn about, and this year it was Nepal.

Robin Hunt was guest speaker, having travelled to Nepal, and her daughter Jacquie having served as an Australian Youth Ambassador to the country.

"She made the mistake of telling me she'd been there!” Heather laughed.

Robin brought an album containing photos of her time there.

"The people, are just lovely, and friendly,” she said.

Robin said the country was one of the poorest in the world.

"It's totally different to what we are used to,” she said.

Heather said the Gladstone CWA planned to study Germany next year.

"We study from January 1 to December 31,” she said.

